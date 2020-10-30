'Three glorious years of Pulkistan': BJP spokesperson's failed attempt to sing Vande Mataram is still funny

At the height of a controversy over the BJP's attempt to make it compulsory for Vande Mataram to be sung in schools across India in 2017, a party spokesperson took up the challenge to sing the national song, only to falter in his attempts.

BJP spokesperson Navin Kumar Singh then gave birth to 'Pulkistan' memes that took over the internet at the time. On October 28 this year, 'Pulkistan' completed glorious three years of its foundation.

Before you watch the memorable video, a little background on the incident.

At a debate on Zee Salaam on October 28, Singh was challenged to sing Vande Mataram by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi.

In the viral video, Singh also tries to look up the lyrics on his mobile phone but still ends up adding non-existent words like "Pulkistan" in the lyrics.

Watch the video here: