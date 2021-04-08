Thousands storm Twitter with #MaharashtraNeedsVaccine; appeal to Centre for adequate vaccine supply

COVID-19 vaccination drive has been affected at various hospitals in Mumbai due to vaccine shortage.

Speaking about the effects of vaccine shortage, Health minister Rajesh Tope informed that the 26 vaccination centres were closed in Mumbai. Tope spoke to Union health minister and I&B minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan and made a fresh appeal for the supply of more vaccine doses as Maharashtra is left with stock just for three days.

Tope said that Maharashtra has received a paltry 7.40 lakh vaccines against higher doses to other states adding that the state govt is waiting for more vaccine doses from the Centre.

Meanwhile, there has been an uproar on social media criticising the shortage in vaccine supply. Maharashtra state government is hitting out at the Centre for not providing them with enough vaccines. On the other hand, amidst the daily rising number of coronavirus cases and imposed lockdown and night curfew in Maharashtra, the public is upset over the lack of availability of vaccines in hospitals.

Thousands of tweets have been made today using the hashtag #MaharashtraNeedsVaccine on Twitter as people have taken to social media to complain about the issue.

Here's how people on Twitter are reacting to the shortage in vaccine supply.