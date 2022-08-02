This scene from Swades called as most non sexual scene in Bollywood by Twitterati

Image credit: Google

There are many Bollywood movies which have stars whose chemistry is a turn-off, no matter how intimate the scenes are. Back in 2000, Shah Rukh Khan's movie Swades came. In this movie, he did not spread his arms or run in mustard fields. Apart from the patriotism angle, one could also see innocent love and infatuation in the film.

A Twitterati posted a clip from the movie where Mohan Bhargav (SRK) and his childhood buddy Gayatri Joshi meet after he came back to his home. She helps him wear a dhoti.

good morning, woke up thinking about this scene so why not put it on your tl pic.twitter.com/tr5wLngpJR — A (@begumdukhtar) July 30, 2022

the on-screen chemistry was just >>>> — chicken momos, spicy chutney (@foodpornament) July 30, 2022

tbf i too would quit my nasa job for gayatri joshi — A (@begumdukhtar) July 30, 2022

They showed that intimacy extends far more than physical touch and it is first via innocent exchange of looks, placing eyes on one another while the other looks at the other side. The intimacy level feels so real that we can almost feel heartbeats racing.

The movie has been written, directed and produced by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal in important roles.