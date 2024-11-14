This Pub Will Take Away One Of Your Shoes When You Order A Beer; Viral Video Tells You More

Viral Belgian pub asks you to sip beer with only one shoe, deposit other to staff | Instagram@driplist

You might have come across clubs that ask you to dance for a cocktail or say "cheers" in the air to chug a beer, but we are sure you wouldn't have visited this pub in Belgium which takes away one of your two shoes when you ask them for a beer. They take away your footwear, but why do that?

Yes, you read that right that a pub in Belgium makes you pull out a shoe and hand it over to the staff before you take a sip of your drink. Interestingly, you get your shoe back only when you complete a large quantity of the alcoholic drink, as much as 1.2 litres.

Watch video

Know where in Belgium...

The pub is located in the Ghent area of the European country and is named "Dulle Griet". It has gone viral for asking people to deposit one shoe before they get themselves a large container of their special beer.

While the pub went initially went viral a few years ago from this unusual ritual, it has once again caught the attention of Instagram users now. A video featuring the Belgian pub and its unique approach to ensure people don't exit the premises with the beer or topple down holding the well-carved glass piece has received popularity on the internet.

Deposit your shoe as an "insurance"

"This pub in Belgium takes one of your shoe, an insurance when you order beer so you can't walk away with their glass. You get it back when you finish the 1.2L of beer", says the viral video.

The video records people seated on the bar chairs of Dulle Griet with a single footwear, and now you know why! It shows staff of the pub hanging their shoes above with a thick rope.

What if you break the glass?

One of the tipplers who recently check in at the pub shared her experience online and said, "This was such a funny experience in Ghent🇧🇪 Would you be willing to give up a shoe as insurance?". She further pointed out that if one breaks the beer glass they would have to pay an expensive price, which accounts to €90 (approx. Rs. 8,000).