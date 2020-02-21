This Modi-Mamata duet is the musical mashup that we did not know we needed

In the age of the internet, strange things catch the fancy of netizens on a daily basis. From bizarre videos featuring animals to cleverly edited clips rendering an otherwise normal situation hilarious -- we've seen them all.
But perhaps nothing could have prepared us for the strange spectacle of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee serenely playing the keyboard as Prime Minister Narendra Modi drums out a furious refrain. As we watch, the screen splits further, with Tej Pratap Yadav joining in. The screen splits further, and we have a rather joyous Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot dancing in.
Watch the video below:
Quite understandably, the video has had many on the internet cracking up. As one Twitter user put it, "This is gold."
Take a look at some of the reactions:
However much we may wish otherwise, this particular group will perhaps never play together in real life. That does not mean however that they do not have any musical inclinations whatsoever. Take Prime Minister Modi playing the singing bowls during his sojourn through Hunar Haat on Wednesday for example.
And while a video was unavailable, there was also an image of him playing a flute-like instrument from the same day.
And while we're at it, let us remind you of the time Mamata Banerjee wrote a song against the CAA. She had also composed the tune for the song..
'Adhikar', which is the Bengali word for 'right', is a song denouncing the NRC and the CAA. It has been sung by Indranil Sen. It adapts Mamata's now well known phrase, which is belted out in a staccato rhythm:
'NRC. Chi chi chi.
CAA. Chi chi chi'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)