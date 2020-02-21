This Modi-Mamata duet is the musical mashup that we did not know we needed

And while a video was unavailable, there was also an image of him playing a flute-like instrument from the same day.

And while we're at it, let us remind you of the time Mamata Banerjee wrote a song against the CAA. She had also composed the tune for the song..

'Adhikar', which is the Bengali word for 'right', is a song denouncing the NRC and the CAA. It has been sung by Indranil Sen. It adapts Mamata's now well known phrase, which is belted out in a staccato rhythm:

'NRC. Chi chi chi.

CAA. Chi chi chi'.