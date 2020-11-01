'This matters more than the win': CSK fans on top of the world as MS Dhoni confirms presence in IPL 2021

Former India skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday put speculations to rest as he made it clear that he will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

"Definitely not," replied CSK skipper MS Dhoni when asked whether the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) is his last match for the franchise in the yellow jersey.

Meanwhile, CSK fans are on top of the world after Dhoni's confirmation. #DefinitelyNot began trending on Twitter after his terse response to the question about his retirement.

"#definitelynot is the word we wanted to hear," a Twitter user wrote. "One smile, two words. MS Dhoni breaks the internet," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: