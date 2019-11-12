This Kerala cop is winning the internet for going bald and donating her long tresses for cancer patients

A video of Aparna tonsuring her head was caught on a mobile phone camera by someone in the beauty parlour run by her friend and was widely circulated on the social media.

The police official, who was widowed early, said she chose to shed her hair to change a poor cancer patient's life.

"I am not wealthy. That was the only possible way for me to bring a smile on the faces of poor cancer patients," she added.

The widely circulated video has now inspired many girls to do something for a noble cause, Aparna said on Sunday.

The woman police officer's advice to them is that there is no need to "imitate" her act but do something for the poor and needy.

"I am getting calls from young college going girls.

They are inspired by it. My message to them is that... no need to imitate my act. Do anything possible to help the poor and needy in society," Aparna, who is posted at the all-women police station in Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur, told PTI.

She says her act garnered public attention as she was a police official.

"It is the best job to help poor," says Aparna, who gets invitations from college and school authorities in the neighbourhood to create awareness among girl children on various issues.

Office-bearers of Canserve, a charitable society run by cancer survivors and a group of volunteers in Ernakulam, said they had earlier conducted a campaign for donating hair for cancer patients.

Many girl students had come forward to donate their hair when such a campaign was organised at Ernakulam St Theresa's College in 2016, recalled an office-bearer of Canserve, which is helping cancer patients in their fight against the disease and to spread awareness about cancer.

Ambika Chandrakumar, an office-bearer of the society, said now such a campaign is not organised as making of wigs using natural hair is very expensive.

"But we collect hair of those people who are willing to donate and give it to Amala Cancer Research Centre, Thrissur, where wigs are made for poor patients," she said.