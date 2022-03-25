THIS is what Dharma Productions did when SRK fan wanted the 'COOL' necklace from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

If you are a 90s kid, you couldn't have missed enjoying Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. However, a Shah Rukh Khan fan completely fell for his looks from film, and wanted to grab his COOL necklace.

Talking to social media, Twitter user harnidh.eth casually tagged Dharma Production in one of her tweets expressing her wish to buy the COOL necklace. What came a surprise to her was that the team replied and took to fulfill her wish!

Sharing the image of the gift, she wrote in another tweet to update netizens that her dream had come true over the piece of jewellery, "How it started and how it’s goingthis made my smile SO HARD!!!! Thank you @DharmaMovies for making a girl’s silly dream come true."

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 03:12 PM IST