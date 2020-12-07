'This is getting out of hand...': Twitter in splits over viral video of woman claiming her sandals were stolen to stop farmer protests

As the farmer protests continue in and around the national capital, a video clip featuring several individuals affiliated with the Kisan Ekta Sangh have gone viral. The undated clip shows a woman bemoaning the loss of her slippers, as several others look on, chuckling as she alleges that this is all part of a nefarious design to derail the protests.
The sandals, she says had been snatched away so that they could not continue their fight in the days to come. "But not to worry, I will fight barefoot," she proclaims as several others laugh aloud at the comment.
And while nobody can be sure whether she was being literal, the reaction of her companions as well as Twitter suggests otherwise. While a Twitter hashtag calling for the return of Gita Bhati's slippers is unusual, we feel compelled to tell you that it is currently the number one trend in India. Or rather, the Hindi phrase "Gita Bhati ka sandal wapas karo" is the number one trending hashtag in India right now.
And Twitter appears to be loving the situation. From entreaties for UP Chief Minister and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help find her slippers to urging Prime Minister Modi to resign - rationality seems to have flown the coop as netizens flock to the comment section.
As one Twitter user put it, "This is getting out of hand."
Take a look at some of the posts:
