'This is an insult to Vice President': Viral advertisement with PM Modi's photo earns Twitterati's wrath

Recently, an advertisement went viral that mentioned Union minister Piyush Goyal but featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture. The picture spread on the internet leaving many amused.

The abovementioned advertisement informed about the inauguration of the India Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai by Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on October 1, 2021 at 6 PM.

However, in the advertisement, the only picture was of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many were puzzled about why there was no picture of Goyal when the advertisement mentions him.

Now, one more such government advertisement is making the rounds on Twitter.

On Monday, an image went viral which mentions the name of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu but features the image of PM Modi.

The undated, unverified image shows an advertisement by the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the government of Assam. It publicises the inauguration of PET-MRI wing at State Cancer Institute of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by VP Naidu. However, the image below the name is of PM Modi.

It goes without saying that Twitterati had amused and hilarious reactions to the advertisement.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 04:45 PM IST