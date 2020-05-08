'This guy hosts KBC': Twitter bemused by Amitabh Bachchan's post on how birth year and current age adds to 2020

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has legions of fan followers, who wait enthusiastically for his social media posts. From sharing unseen gems from his archives to giving updates about his quarantine period with family -- the actor has an active social media presence. On Friday, he took to Twitter to wish everyone a 'very happy birthday'.
A tad confusing perhaps, but the actor had some interesting maths to go with his open ended birthday greetings. "Today the whole world is the same Age! Today is a Special day," Bachchan wrote on Twitter.
Calling it a once in a thousand years chance, Bachchan explained that at present your age and your year of birth was adding up to 2020. This, he said, was true for everyone, and urged people to figure it out and see it it's 2020.
"Even experts can't explain it!" he added.
While some took to the comments section to wish him back, others expressed their hope that he was joking or being sarcastic. Others suggested that the senior Bachchan uninstall WhatsApp from his phone -- a suggestion that appears to have been oft repeated in recent times.
"Sir! Sir! Sir! By cracking this code you are now a contender for the Kiran Bedi award for Mathematics!" wrote on Twitter user in response.
"Please don't defame WhatsApp, this joke expired long back it's Internet Explorer," countered another.
"This guy hosts KBC. Ironic," wrote a third.
Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:
