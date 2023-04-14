 THIS 'fridge post' featuring actress Meena Kumari gives netizens nostalgia
A tweet had an image of actress Meena Kumari using a fridge and asked netizens to remember the first-ever refrigerator that came into their homes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
The internet has moved on from 'fridge post' that revolved around the Aftab Poonawalla-Shraddha Walkar case, and this time they're discussing light-hearted content on social media about the machine. A tweet had an image of actress Meena Kumari using a fridge and asked netizens to remember the first-ever refrigerator that came into their homes.

"I’m sure you’ll recognise this beautiful lady but can you tell the brand of fridge?" actress and former model Tara Deshpande wrote on Twitter. Later, the Twitter user swayed a wave of nostalgia as he added, "Do you remember the first fridge you got and when? Ours was a brand called Admiral and it lasted 35 years!"

Replies followed the tweet as netizens tried remembering their old days when their first fridge was brought to their houses. Answering Tara's initial question, people guessed the brand to be either "Surfridge" or "Fedders Lloyd."

Meanwhile, Twitter users told one another about their fridge memories. "Kelvinator, was with us for 25 years," said one, while another wrote, "Our first fridge was the good old Godrej which my Dad painstakingly defrosted and dried every weekend."

THIS 'fridge post' featuring actress Meena Kumari gives netizens nostalgia

