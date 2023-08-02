THIS E-Bike's Horn Will Surely Draw Your Attention & Get You Laughing; WATCH Viral Video | X (Formerly known as Twitter)

What's trending on the internet these days? A video recording a quirky bike horn has caught the attention of not only passersby but also netizens as it focuses on a hilarious meme. The electric vehicle carried a Chhattisgarh registration plate and its horn said aloud: "Jaldi waha se hato (Quicky get aside from that space)."

As the words were to the point and attention-grabbing, people liked it. The rider seemed to have customized the bike horn based on the meme that recently rolled out social media. Others riding on the road were impressed with the unusual 'beep' sounds used there, and requested the rider to play it once again to enjoy some laughter. They also appreciated the idea.

The footage surfaced on Twitter, oops 'X,' with the caption, "If u own a electric vehicle this has to be ur horn (sic)." WATCH

The video has gone viral on the microblogging site and gathered over a million views, leaving netizens LOL and replying to it with memes. However, not everybody agreed with the unusual horn. Some raised concerns saying that it is distracting and might pose a treat to road safety. Check replies

Haha 😂 Jaldi wahan se hato https://t.co/2TXpMlBkvH — $Heenu $h@rm@ (@20Sheenu) July 31, 2023

Very creative 😂😂😂😂 but surprised it’s not banned yet https://t.co/Z51KDdLI2l — Sandhya Biswas (@SandhyaBiswas13) July 30, 2023

