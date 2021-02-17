This 'chaiwallah' from Nagpur gets his swag from superstar Rajnikanth; watch his video

While we mostly hear negative things about how the Internet is spreading hate and causing distractions, sometimes it becomes a positive tool which helps people. So many people who are talented but not privileged have gone viral and amassed fame and recognition due to social media. Apps like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter makes small-time artists and skilled people from rural areas achieve national and sometimes, international fame.

Watching someone being so skilled but lacking in terms of privilege can be heartbreaking, but a huge number of people derive inspiration from them. Also, going viral makes people reach the artists and help them with resources and funds.

Currently, a chaiwallah (tea vendor) from Nagpur is going viral due to his swag and talent of making chai (tea) with a twist. Chaiwallah Dolly owns his unique and famous 'Dolly Ki Tapri' (Dolly's tea stall in Nagpur, Maharashtra. At his tapri, he arrives as early as 6 am and then spends his entire day serving chai with a swag that only he can pull off. He stylishly and flawlessly pours milk from a height without spilling it which garners a lot of attention and customers.

With the same swag, he lights up the cigarettes of his customers. Dolly has been selling tea at his stall for 20 years now. When asked about his inspiration, he says that he is inspired by the thalaiva of India, superstar Rajnikanth.

Dolly rose to fame shortly after a Facebook group called ‘Street Food Recipes’ shared his video online. The video soon went super viral earning Dolly a lot of fame and praise. In the comments section of the video, people are praising his efforts and calling him motivational. Some people are even comparing Dolly to actors from other countries.

One comment reads, "He's such a fun guy!! He has charisma and great customer service skill. I don't usually eat street food, but perhaps I would try his!" Another one reads, "Talented showmanship bringing in customers to his stall , even if he is serving half cup coffee . . . thats a smart businessman right there." All in all, everyone is pretty impressed with Dolly.

Watch the video here: