THIS Bengaluru rickshaw driver calls his wife 'girlfriend'; check full story here

Nikita Iyer, a Bengaluru-based researcher at Jumbotail, shared her experience of riding with an auto driver on her LinkedIn post. The social media text narrated the story of 74 years old rickshawala, who happened to earlier be an English lecturer in Mumbai.

Identified as Pataabi Raman, the elderly transport person revealed of having taught young minds at a reputed college in Powai area of Mumbai, where he worked for 20 years.

He then confessed that in unable to fetch a teaching job in Karnataka, which made him to visit and get employed in Mumbai. However, the reason for this was mentioned by him to be nothing else but 'caste'.

“The only question he was asked was, 'What is your caste?' and when he said his name was Mr. Pataabi Raman, they said, 'We will let you know.'" Nikita wrote in her post.

Post his retirement, Pataabi resorted to drive for customers over the streets of the Bengaluru city. "...I don't have pension. By driving a rickshaw I get at least 700-1500/- a day which enough for me and my girlfriend", he was quoted in the Linkedin post.

It was also brought to notice, via the viral text, that the man referred his wife as 'girlfriend'. Talking about the 72 year old 'girlfriend', he said, "She is my wife but I call her my girlfriend because you must always treat them as equal. The minute you say wife, husbands think she's a slave who must serve you but she is in no way inferior to me, in fact she is superior to me sometimes."

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 06:04 PM IST