'They eat Indian like we eat Chinese': Desi Twitter opens fire at Pramila Jayapal's paneer tikka

Pramila Jayapal, the first Indian-American woman to serve in the US House of Representatives, has endorsed the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the November presidential election.
Pramila shared a picture of her comfort food “paneer tikka” in honour of Vice President nominee Kamala Harris.
She wrote, “Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honour of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favourite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let’s go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020”
However, Desi Twitter was furious over Pramila’s version of the famous north-Indian dish.
One user wrote, “We can add culinary illiteracy to her list of achievements."
"The Americans are Indianing so damn hard!!,” added another.
Here are some more reactions on the microblogging site.
Earlier, the Washington Democrat, a Co-Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus explained why she was supporting Biden in a series of tweets. "I am moved by his compassion and ability to connect with people on the most human level," she said.
The Congresswoman said that she "started this campaign as an ardent and vocal" Sanders surrogate, but was now "ready to work with" Biden to "craft & then implement the most progressive agenda of any candidate in history," even though he has "not always agreed with" the presumptive nominee "on matters of policy".
Jayapal said any "progress toward a better future requires defeating" President Trump this November.