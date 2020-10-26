'They colonized Mehendi too': Desi Twitter loses calm over TikTok star's 'henna lip stain'

From Kim Kardashian's maang tika for a Yeezy shoot to Beyonce's look in Coldplay’s 'Hymn for the Weekend', over the years several celebrities have been at the receiving end of the fury of Desi Twitter for 'using Indian culture as aesthetics'. Although, the celebrities seem to have learnt a lesson and are trying to make healthy changes, a few online content creators often manage to draw ire for the same.

Recently, a TikTok star went viral on the internet after she used Mehendi aka Henna as a lip tint. After the video was shared on Twitter, several netizens lashed out at her for 'appropriating' their cultural.

A user wrote, "Convinced it's in white people’s blood to colonize everything its like a dna trait for them."

"THE WAY YT PEOPLE USE INDIAN BEAUTY PRODUCTS IN THE INCORRECT WAY AND THEN GET MAD WHEN WE TELL THEM ITS WRONG.. I i feel ill," tweeted another.

Check out the replies here: