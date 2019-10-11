These pictures of a same-sex Indian and Pakistani couple celebrating Durga Puja shows love and religion has no boundaries

The title of this story is enough to get on the nerves of Bhakts and Islamists, best known to derive connotations for those who crown them ideal.
Breaking not just sexual barriers but religious boundaries too, this same-sex couple that made headlines for a stunning photoshoot at a summer wedding, are back with a reel that can catch many off guard.
Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik, originally from India and Pakistan, respectively, recently attended Durga Puja and shared their candid pictures on social media.
The pictures may have hit the head on the nail for Hindutva and Islamist ideology. The same one that raised alarm when Azaan was played inside a Durga Puja pandal. It is also a clap-back to the ones who called out Kolkata MP Nusrat Jahan for wearing sindoor post marriage.
Are you going to be one of those who will haunt Anjali and Sundas- two women in love who have nothing to gain from your faceless opinion? Well if you are considering, they're miles from India, living a liberal life that does not intend to pay heed to self made messengers of God.
However, the only people who do not wish to fall casualty to this uproar are those who can maintain a gut of acceptance.
