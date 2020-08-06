'There is no God in the Temple': Rabindranath Tagore's century-old poem goes viral a day after Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which marked the culmination of a campaign that fuelled the rise of the BJP and fulfilment of one of its core poll promises. Millions of people watched the event on television.

Noting that the country was witnessing "a golden, historic" moment with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it will become a modern symbol of India's culture, a symbol of eternal hope and national feeling and of the collective strength of crores of citizens.

The Prime Minister, who laid the foundation stone of the temple amid chanting of mantras at a special ceremony, said it should be built with bricks of love, respect and brotherhood there was need to respect the sentiments of all.

Meanwhile, Nobel Prize laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s poem 'Deeno Daan', which spoke of a king who spent 'two million gold coins' to build a temple during a calamity, went viral on Twitter.

Sharing the translation of the verses, a user tweeted, "The clairvoyance of this 120-year-old poem ‘Deeno Daan’ by Rabindranath Tagore - coincidentally written on #5August, now the #BlackDay - in which a sage reminds a king of the inopportune time to have spent riches in building a temple in a year people were hit by a calamity."