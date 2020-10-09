'There goes 3 of my last 6 brain cells': Tweeple react to Donald Trump addressing senior citizens about COVID-19

United States President Donald Trump, who had tested positive for COVID-19, recently addressed the senior citizens about the novel coronavirus.

In his address, Trump can be heard saying, "You're not vulnerable, but they like to say the vulnerable, but you're the least vulnerable — but for this one thing you are vulnerable."

After video of the same went viral on social media, Donald Trump got brutally trolled by Tweeple.

A user wrote, "There goes 3 of my last 6 brain cells."

"He’s practicing his vocabulary word of the day," commented another.

Here's how Twitter reacted: