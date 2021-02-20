'Theatre of Dreams': Cricket fraternity can't stop praising Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium ahead of 3rd Ind vs Eng Test

Largest cricket stadium in the world with the seating capacity of 1.1 lakh, Motera stadium is making headlines around the globe. The day-night Test, starting on 24th February between India and England will be played on this historic venue.
The teams have arrived in Ahmedabad a few days prior to the Test and players along with cricket experts cannot stop praising the beautiful stadium. Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen called the stadium "A Theatre Of Dreams!".
England's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes was also awestruck by the wonderful stadium. He retweeted a video of the team's practice session on the ground with the caption, "Some stadium this is, and a bit of local music to help get through to the end."
The experienced English pacer Stuart Broad also praised the ground calling it 'pretty impressive'.
The Indian gloveman Rishabh Pant who has been in swashbuckling form recently, also praised the facilities at the stadium.
Along with the final two Tests matches of the ongoing series between India and England, all 5 games of the upcoming T-20 series will be played in Ahmedabad only. The schedule has been carefully curated to minimize travel during the Covid-19 pandemic. Both teams have ample time to get accustomed to the conditions. It will also be interesting to see how the pitch plays on this newly sculptured stadium.