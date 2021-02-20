'Theatre of Dreams': Cricket fraternity can't stop praising Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium ahead of 3rd Ind vs Eng Test

Largest cricket stadium in the world with the seating capacity of 1.1 lakh, Motera stadium is making headlines around the globe. The day-night Test, starting on 24th February between India and England will be played on this historic venue.

The teams have arrived in Ahmedabad a few days prior to the Test and players along with cricket experts cannot stop praising the beautiful stadium. Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen called the stadium "A Theatre Of Dreams!".