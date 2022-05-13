e-Paper Get App
The wedding walk of stunt professionals Gabe and Ambyr is 'full on fire'; watch video

Stuntman Gabe Jessop and his newlywed wife Ambyr Bambyr Mishelle were spotted in their bizarre heart-gripping wedding scene.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

screengrab from viral video
Wedding dances to silly mistakes and weird mishaps keep rolling on the internet to tickle funny bones and leave netizens in awe.

Stuntman Gabe Jessop and his newlywed wife Ambyr Bambyr Mishelle were spotted in their bizarre heart-gripping wedding scene. The risk loving professionals probably decided to not go so conventional on their special day, thus making their wedding entry and exit much like their adventurous sets.

After exchanging their wedding vows, tGabe and Ambyr got themselves set on fire. Wait, what? Yes, 'full on fire' for real. The video of the incident is now viral, take a look:

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:53 PM IST