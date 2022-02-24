The Vampire Diaries: Indian artist sketches Ian Somerhalder's desi avatar; watch video

Are you one of those movie buffs who gets obsessed with fictional characters shown on the big screen? An young Indian artist was so impressed with The Vampire Diaries character Damon Salvatore that he sketched his portrait in style.

Imagining how the Damon Salvatore character, played by Hollywood star Ian Somerhalder, would look in a desi Indian wedding look, this young artist took to create magic on paper with his artistic strokes. Doing the final touch up to his art work, Vaibhav Tiwari shared on his Instagram page a video of the sketch.

In the video we can see Vaibhav using color pencils to shine out the sketch of Somerhalder in a groom-like appearance. With red and flesh tin hue, the character can be seen sketched in sherwani along a head turban. To add to the shaadi look, the desi avatar of the star is complimented with tilak.

This video, shared earlier this week, has gathered over 1 Million views and flooded with reactions in the comments section of the post.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 05:08 PM IST