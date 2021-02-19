The 'selfie of the century' award goes to a hilarious viral arrest at the farmers' protest

What is that one thing that boomers, Gen-Z as well as millennials are obsessed with? Selfies!

Ever since social media came into our lives, we have all been obsessed with them. Selfies are a great way of capturing the memory of the moment. Doesn't matter where you are, what you're doing, a selfie is a must.

Eating food, got a new dress, travelling to another state, every occasion, no matter how grand or small, deserves a selfie.

In a recent surprising turn of events at the farmers' protest, a man was seen taking a selfie while the police was detaining him. Can you believe it? In the picture, we can see a man being lifted and taken away by the police. However, even in such a stressful moment, the person can be seen taking a selfie.

The farmers' protest has been going on since months. Old and young farmers are sitting at the border asking the government to repeal the farm laws. In the protests, the determination as well as the tension is high. So, taking a selfie with all the swagger while getting arrested makes a statement.

As it usually goes, someone put up the person's picture on Twitter and now it's going viral and making people laugh out loud. Twitterati is finding the entire situation hilarious. A Twitter user also called the picture, "Selfie of the century".

Do you want to see the picture too? Here it is.