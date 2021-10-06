'The Raavana ... He is no more': Actor Arvind Trivedi dies of heart attack at 82; PM Modi, others extend condolences

Arvind Trivedi, the veteran actor who played Ravana in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan," breathed his last on the night of Tuesday, 4th October in Mumbai. He was 82 years old at the time and had been unwell for some time, which led to a heart attack. The actor's last rites were performed in Kandivali's Dahanukarwadi cremation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended his deepest condolences to the actor's family after his unfortunate passing.

Arvind was a well-known Gujarati actor for over 40 years. He appeared in films such as "Vikram Aur Betaal," "Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya," and several more mythological movies in addition to playing Ravana. From 2002 to 2003, he was appointed as the chief of the Central Board for Film Certification.

The sudden death of the actor who has played a crucial role in shaping our childhoods, has left netizens grieving as they take to Twitter to pay their tribute to the actor for his commendable performance in Ramayan as Raavan.

Have a look at what people had to say:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

#Ramayan

Very shocking news for all #arvindtrivedi ji passes away in age of 83 years. He was a great person or actor who Brilliant role in ramayan pic.twitter.com/1rcDY0mty7 — subham sahu (@shubhamsaho) October 6, 2021

Advertisement

The legendary actor #Arvindtrivedi ji who played role of Ravan in #ramayan passed away at age of 82.



He died after suffering a heart attack and multiple organ failure.



Deep condolences to his family.

Om shanti..!!🙏🏻🌸 pic.twitter.com/b51Kf7I1Hp — Parth Pathak (@ParthPa33916776) October 6, 2021

#Ramayan

The Raavana ...who filled our childhood with memories of Dharma ! He is no more! Deepest condolences to fam.



RIP #Arvind Ji 🙏💐😢



- thank you for a breathtaking performance as #Ravana in #Ramayan ❣ 🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/8rEKSU63S9 — Bullet Bro Rapid Fire 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@bultyy_jaglan) October 6, 2021

Advertisement

It was very sad to know that #Arvindtrivedi , who played the role of #Ravana in #Ramayan, is no longer in this world. May his soul rest in peace.

Om Shanti🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/HnD2pCE8fd — Kavita Keshri (@KavitaKeshrii) October 6, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:42 AM IST