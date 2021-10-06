e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:42 AM IST

'The Raavana ... He is no more': Actor Arvind Trivedi dies of heart attack at 82; PM Modi, others extend condolences

Dhea Eapen
Arvind Trivedi, the veteran actor who played Ravana in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan," breathed his last on the night of Tuesday, 4th October in Mumbai. He was 82 years old at the time and had been unwell for some time, which led to a heart attack. The actor's last rites were performed in Kandivali's Dahanukarwadi cremation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended his deepest condolences to the actor's family after his unfortunate passing.

Arvind was a well-known Gujarati actor for over 40 years. He appeared in films such as "Vikram Aur Betaal," "Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya," and several more mythological movies in addition to playing Ravana. From 2002 to 2003, he was appointed as the chief of the Central Board for Film Certification.

The sudden death of the actor who has played a crucial role in shaping our childhoods, has left netizens grieving as they take to Twitter to pay their tribute to the actor for his commendable performance in Ramayan as Raavan.

Have a look at what people had to say:

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:42 AM IST
