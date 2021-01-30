The power of Elon Musk: SpaceX CEO sends Bitcoin soaring with one word Twitter bio

Bitcoin prices jumped to a a two-week high even as netizens erupted into memes involving Elon Musk on Friday. For those who have not followed the topic, Bitcoin reportedly jumped as high as $38,089 after the billionaire businessman changed his Twitter bio. It was not an elaborate change. Indeed, all Musk did was add "#bitcoin" to his Twitter profile. However, this was enough. As speculation ran rife that Musk might be a bitcoin investor, netizens were thrown into quite the frenzy.
Elon Musk is undoubtedly a powerful figure in the business world. The co-founder and CEO of Tesla also helms SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company and makes news headlines on a regular basis. Musk may be well known for his at times quirky take on a variety of topics, but his online influence can make the mind boggle.
As he has proven repeatedly, Elon Musk can send a company's popularity soaring (or plummeting) with a single remark. This takes on different forms. Amid the debate over WhatsApp's privacy policy for example, Musk's two word post urging users to "use Signal" overwhelmed the app and led to a temporary crash of the registration setup. "Verification codes are currently delayed across several providers because so many new people are trying to join Signal right now (we can barely register our excitement)," the platform had explained.
More recently, his love for Etsy earlier this week, after he bought his dog a "hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm" had sent the company's stock soaring to an intraday record. A day later, he fueled the frenzied purchase of GameStop shares with yet another single word tweet. Reportedly, shares had risen as much as 157% in the wake of his post.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)