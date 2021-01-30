The power of Elon Musk: SpaceX CEO sends Bitcoin soaring with one word Twitter bio

Bitcoin prices jumped to a a two-week high even as netizens erupted into memes involving Elon Musk on Friday. For those who have not followed the topic, Bitcoin reportedly jumped as high as $38,089 after the billionaire businessman changed his Twitter bio. It was not an elaborate change. Indeed, all Musk did was add "#bitcoin" to his Twitter profile. However, this was enough. As speculation ran rife that Musk might be a bitcoin investor, netizens were thrown into quite the frenzy.

Elon Musk is undoubtedly a powerful figure in the business world. The co-founder and CEO of Tesla also helms SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company and makes news headlines on a regular basis. Musk may be well known for his at times quirky take on a variety of topics, but his online influence can make the mind boggle.