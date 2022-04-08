'The Office' vibes? 'Zerodha' launches fun health program, BMI synced with salary bonus; check here

Online brokerage start-up Zerodha Founder & CEO Nithin Kamath took to Twitter and launched fun health program for his employees. On Thursday, the fitness enthusiast boss announced of paying a bonus to those who stay healthy and weigh well on BMI data.

The initial tweet read, "We are running a fun health program at @zerodhaonline. Anyone on our team with BMI <25 gets half a month's salary as bonus. The avg BMI of our team is 25.3 & if we can get to <24 by Aug, everyone gets another ½ month as a bonus. It'd be fun to compete with other companies."

"The lowest average BMI or the largest change in average BMI wins. The winner chooses a charity everyone else contributes to. Maybe a health tech company can run the initiative," Kamath said in another tweet. Later, he also took to mention that though BMI isn't the whole and soul method to judge one's fitness, it is one of the easiest one.

Many pulled out the scenes from the popular sitcom 'The Office', while some suggested the scheme must apply over customers too. Here's how netizens reacted:

Advertisement

So sad I am not working in zerodha I am zerodha customer my bmi 22.5🤣🤣 — Arun (@Arunprabhuarun) April 7, 2022

Wow amazing!!!! — Vikas (@vp4vikaspandey) April 7, 2022

Advertisement

Aww — imukesh (@imukesh19) April 7, 2022

This is great. Reminds me of that one episode from The Office 😄 — Manu (@manugudipati) April 7, 2022

Wow excellent initiative much needed for employees — Gyandeep Singh (@Gyandeepvicky) April 7, 2022

Advertisement

Immediately thought of this lol — Kabir Uppal 🚀 (@kabiruppal) April 7, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:57 AM IST