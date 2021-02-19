The nation and Twitter stay divided on the birth anniversary of M. S. Golwalkar

The country is celebrating the birth anniversary of our heroic king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Today also marks the birth of another public figure, Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar. He was the second Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He has been one of the most prominent ideologue of Hindutva.

Golwalkar, also referred to as Guruji by RSS supporters, has undoubtedly been one of the most influential figures who lent a hand in the propagation of Hindutva ideology in India. He gets most of the credit for making RSS a religious-political organisation.

Golwalkar's personality remains controversial till date because of his extremist views. He was the first person to establish the idea of a "Hindu Rashtra". He was an extremist who believed that Hinduism is the only religion of India and Christianity and Islam are foreign religions. He compared Communists, Muslims and Christians as 'rakshasa' (demon) and a threat to the nation. He defended the caste system calling it critical for the country.

He was also a Hindu supremacist who believed in Hitler's Nazism. He believed that if India adopts Hitler's theory of 'purity of race', Muslims will play the role of Jews.

The nation stays divided while some are today celebrating the birth anniversary of Guruji, others are criticising him and condemning his views. In a tweet, Ministry of Culture praised Golwalkar and it hasn't gone well with people either.