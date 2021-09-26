'The longer she's in, the happier we are': Alyssa Healy's comment on Mithali Raj enrages netizens

Indian bowlers again let Australia off the hook as the home team recovered from a wobble to post a competitive 264 for nine in the third women's ODI here on Sunday.

During this test match, captain Mithali Raj has faced a lot of criticism for her 'sluggish pace'. She has been trolled non-stop by those who don't find her strike rate satisfactory.

Earlier, reacting to the criticism, Raj had said, "Well, for me batting is always about situation, not about strike rate." She insisted that while she wants to improve on this aspect, it doesn't strike her mind when she walks in to bat.

While criticism has been pouring in on social media, now Raj has been criticised by Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy.

On stump mic, Healy was heard saying, "She (Mithali Raj) only strikes at 50 in chases, so the longer she's in, the happier we are."

The news has spread on Twitter and people have mixed reactions to the statement. While some are angered, others are embarrassed.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.



Sunday, September 26, 2021