'The logo on the vehicle says it all!': AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel posts video of 'Shiv Sainiks brandishing revolver' on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, AIMIM's Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Friday shared a video of youth, whom he referred to as 'Shiv Sainiks', brandishing revolver while trying to make way for their vehicle on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday night.

Jaleel took to Twitter and posted the video wherein a person was spotted brandishing a gun to make way for his vehicle sporting the Sena's tiger logo. Although there was a picture of Sena's famous tiger logo on the vehicle seen in the video, it is not yet clear whether the people brandishing the pistols are Shiv Sainiks or not.

Highlighting the "lawlessness", the leader wrote, "This is on Pune Mumbai expressway in Maharashtra.! The logo on the vehicle says it all! Shiv Sainiks brandishing revolvers while trying to make way for their vehicle on Friday night. Can HM/ DG take note of this lawlessness.! (sic)." He also tagged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Uddhav Thackeray and Director General of Police.