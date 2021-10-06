'Thanks for the Diwali gift': Unhappy netizens take to Twitter to complain about LPG cylinder price hike

The rates of residential Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinders across the country have been increased on 6th of October, Wednesday, receiving a lot of criticism from netizens as they say it was unnecessary and that it will make things more difficult for the common man.

The price of an LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 15.Both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinder rates have been increased. The new rates will take effect today, on the 6th of October. With the latest hike of Rs 15 on Wednesday, a 14.5 kilogramme LPG cylinder would now cost Rs 899.50 in Delhi, while the new pricing for a 5kg household cylinder in the national capital is Rs 502.

The sudden rise in prices have taken place as fuel prices rose for the third day in a row today. Rates have been raised across the country and vary by state, based on the amount of value-added tax imposed. Fuel prices continue to rise across the country, with many areas seeing rates surpassing Rs 100.

The increase in prices have not gone down well amongst netizens as they have taken to Twitter to question the hike. Memers have also taken over the platform, as they come up with hilarious memes regarding the price hike situation.

Have a look at a few reactions:

#LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder pic.twitter.com/vIu1e2gMkN — ANJU KAUR (@Anju_Kaur100) October 6, 2021

Thank you modi ji. — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 6, 2021

Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder, new costs Rs 899.50 in Delhi. @narendramodi's gift for Dussehra. Enjoy. — Pradosh Chandra Mitter (@AITCKolaghat) October 6, 2021

* Cylinder price hiked by Rs 15 *



Me : Koi nahi. Subsidy to milegi



Modi : Subsidy ??? pic.twitter.com/dtIpAWICCE — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) October 6, 2021

RS 15 ache din pic.twitter.com/Vq07WHIoy7 — sadiq (@Sadiq198810) October 6, 2021

LPG PRICE HIKE-

LPG cooking prices have been hiked by Rs 15. This is 4th hike in 2 months..#FuelPrices — Biswanath AiTc (@Biswanath781) October 6, 2021

Thank you Modiji for the Diwali Gift — Godfather (@Puneet__arora) October 6, 2021

Jaan ko chhod sab mehenga hai is desh me — Ankit Thakur (@rationalist289) October 6, 2021

1000 rs kar do



100 dene nhi padenge vapas. — S.J.🇮🇳 (@Sachinj43113555) October 6, 2021

Agar kuch bola to sidha 1000 kar dunga pic.twitter.com/lbWJNuWQcM — shivam (@DhavalRaulji1) October 6, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 02:34 PM IST