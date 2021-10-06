e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra meets Amit ShahIndia reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 2,46,687 -lowest in 203 days
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 02:34 PM IST

'Thanks for the Diwali gift': Unhappy netizens take to Twitter to complain about LPG cylinder price hike

FPJ Web Desk
File photo

File photo

Advertisement

The rates of residential Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinders across the country have been increased on 6th of October, Wednesday, receiving a lot of criticism from netizens as they say it was unnecessary and that it will make things more difficult for the common man.

The price of an LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 15.Both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinder rates have been increased. The new rates will take effect today, on the 6th of October. With the latest hike of Rs 15 on Wednesday, a 14.5 kilogramme LPG cylinder would now cost Rs 899.50 in Delhi, while the new pricing for a 5kg household cylinder in the national capital is Rs 502.

The sudden rise in prices have taken place as fuel prices rose for the third day in a row today. Rates have been raised across the country and vary by state, based on the amount of value-added tax imposed. Fuel prices continue to rise across the country, with many areas seeing rates surpassing Rs 100.

The increase in prices have not gone down well amongst netizens as they have taken to Twitter to question the hike. Memers have also taken over the platform, as they come up with hilarious memes regarding the price hike situation.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Fans praise model #LilaMoss for walking Fendi xVersace fashion show with her insulin pump on full...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 02:34 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal