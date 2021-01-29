'Terrifying': Video of skier being chased by bear in Romania shocks Twitter

"Faster, Faster! Go, the bear is chasing you! Faster! God forbid, don’t look back!" the others around can be heard shouting at him, reported Romania Insider.

Luckily, the skier managed to escape the brown bear without any injuries by displaying admirable presence of mind. Ion Zaharia, County Gendarmerie Inspectorate spokesperson, told Romania Insider that the tourist did the right thing when he decided to throw his backpack onto the snow to distract the wild animal.

Meanwhile, even netizens were scared and took to the comments section to react to the video.

