'Terrifying': Video of skier being chased by bear in Romania shocks Twitter

A video showing a skier being chased by a bear atop a snow-covered mountain at a ski resort in Romania is doing the rounds on the internet.
According to reports, the incident took place at a ski resort in Predeal on 23 January. In the video, which has since gone viral, a bear can be seen chasing a lone skier down the popular mountain resort and other tourists in the chairlift asking him to ski faster.
"Faster, Faster! Go, the bear is chasing you! Faster! God forbid, don’t look back!" the others around can be heard shouting at him, reported Romania Insider.
Luckily, the skier managed to escape the brown bear without any injuries by displaying admirable presence of mind. Ion Zaharia, County Gendarmerie Inspectorate spokesperson, told Romania Insider that the tourist did the right thing when he decided to throw his backpack onto the snow to distract the wild animal.
Meanwhile, even netizens were scared and took to the comments section to react to the video.
Here's what netizens had to say:
