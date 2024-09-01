Terrifying VIDEO: 2-Year-Old Girl Run Over By Municipal Garbage Truck In Ghaziabad; Driver Flees

2-Year-Old Girl Run Over By Municipal Garbage Truck In Ghaziabad; Driver Flees | X

Ghaziabad: In a horrific incident, a truck driver ran over an innocent girl in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The shocking incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a 2-year-old girl who was standing in a narrow lane was run over by the garbage truck of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, also known as Nagar Nigam Ghaziabad (GNN), in broad daylight.

The incident reportedly occurred in Islam Nagar, Kaila Bhatta Ward Number 93, around 12PM today. The minor girl who has been identified as Elina was standing with her sister in the lane when the garbage truck ran over her. The minor girl was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition. There are reports that the girl has been rushed to Santosh Hospital.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the victim standing with her sister in a narrow lane as the garbage truck approaches at a slow speed. The minor girl can be seen looking at the approaching truck, but she was unable to move as it closed in on her.

The truck driver also failed to notice the girl standing in the lane and did not stop the vehicle. It can be seen in the video that the truck driver hit her and the front tyre of the garbage truck ran over the 2-year-old girl. A person present at the spot rushed towards the truck and pulled the girl from beneath the truck.

The truck driver got off the vehicle and instead of helping the victim, he fled from the spot. The accused was also caught on camera while abandoning the truck in the middle of the lane and fleeing the spot after the accident occurred. There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.