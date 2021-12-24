Tennis ace Sania Mirza shares photo with her son, netizens say 'so cute'

If you are an active Instagram user and follow sports stars, then it's hard to miss the Tennis player Sania Mirza's posts. She is popular among netizens for constantly uploading gorgeous photographs on social media from time to time.

Friday morning, the 35-year-old sports lady took to her official Instagram handle and shared a camera shot posing along her little son Izhaan Mirza Malik, no sooner to drive her steal the attention of fans and followers.

In the image, Sania is standing tall with her heel footwear, dressed in a traditional attire and holding hand of the young one to share a cute smile. The post is captioned to read, "My baby you got so big so fast 😍 MashaAllah."

Take a look at adorable picture post, here:

Loading View on Instagram

Soon after few minutes of the post, comments started to flood with several netizens also hitting the like button. Comments read, "So beautiful", "Sooo cute", "You look so pretty! Yes thats a miracle kids grow fast value the time spent together!" and so on...

Take a look at how the internet reacted:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 01:53 PM IST