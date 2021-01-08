Telegram trends on Twitter as netizens irked with WhatsApp's new privacy policy look for alternatives

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has recently updated its terms of service and privacy policy as part of the company's efforts to integrate various applications under Facebook. Over the last few days, users have received in-app prompts informing them of the update in terms of use that take effect on February 8, 2021.
The message noted that the key updates include more information about WhatsApp's service and how it processes user data; how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats; and how WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the company products. The message added that users will need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp.
Netizens have not taken kindly to being informed summarily that they would have to reconcile themselves with additional data collection. As such, many have taken to social media platforms suggesting alternatives. A post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk for example has significantly raised interest in the Signal app. "Use Signal," he had suggested in a tweet. Hours later, the app was struggling to keep up with a massive spike in registration of new users.
Another group suggest using Telegram. On Friday #Telegram was trending on Twitter as countless people began suggesting that it was the perfect alternative to WhatsApp. Some created graphics to compare the two, while others informed smugly that they had been using the application for quite some time now. A large group appeared content to post memes summing up the situation.
Take a look at some of the posts:
