Telegram trends on Twitter as netizens irked with WhatsApp's new privacy policy look for alternatives

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has recently updated its terms of service and privacy policy as part of the company's efforts to integrate various applications under Facebook. Over the last few days, users have received in-app prompts informing them of the update in terms of use that take effect on February 8, 2021.

The message noted that the key updates include more information about WhatsApp's service and how it processes user data; how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats; and how WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the company products. The message added that users will need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp.