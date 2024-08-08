 Telangana Shocker: Stray Dog Suddenly Attacks 18-Month-Old Child In Karimnagar; Chilling Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTelangana Shocker: Stray Dog Suddenly Attacks 18-Month-Old Child In Karimnagar; Chilling Video Surfaces

Telangana Shocker: Stray Dog Suddenly Attacks 18-Month-Old Child In Karimnagar; Chilling Video Surfaces

The dog was initially seen casually walking on the road but soon it pounced on the young boy, leaving him severely injured.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Stray Dog Attacks 18-Month-Old Child | X/Telugu Scribe

On Wednesday, a child playing on the streets of Karimnagar was suddenly attacked by a stray dog. The boy was identified as 18-month-old Harinandan who as spotted playing there with another child. As they noticed the dog casually walking towards them, the other child walked towards the building, but Harinandan failed to escape within time. The dog was seen casually walking on the road but soon it pounced on the young boy, leaving him severely injured.

The chilling incident was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage suggested the incident to have occurred near the Satavahana University in Karimnagar, Telangana, around 4pm on August 7.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting

Watch video (Warning: Graphic content)

The video showed a stray dog approaching the two kids slowly as they stood playing outside the complex premises. There were two kids, of which one managed to run away after spotting the dog. The other boy failed to act swiftly and soon the animal attacked him.

Hapless boy cries for help

The dog jumped on the hapless boy and pushed him down to the ground. The boy soon started crying out in pain, which alerted people around to take immediate action and rescue Harinandan from the fierce dog.

Family members rush to rescue child

Reportedly, family members rushed outside to save their child after the dog's attack left him screaming for help. Following the shocking incident, Harinandan was admitted to a hospital in the region for treating his injuries.

Read Also
Thane Horror: 5-Year-Old Dies After Dog Falls On Her From Fifth Floor
article-image

Dog attacks in Karimnagar

Meanwhile, it is noted that Karimnagar has witnessed many such dog attack cases in the recent past, leaving people scared over the dog menace in their area. Telugu media reports point out that the locals have addressed the matter of increasing dogs and their cruel behavior to the authorities, seeking necessary measures for safety of residents, especially children.

Read Also
WATCH: Wild Bear Runs Amock On Streets Of Telangana’s Karimnagar; Captured And Released In Forest
article-image

Earlier, an elderly woman who was in her 70s was brutally attacked and killed by a pack of dogs. The incident surfaced from the Mustabad mandal area of the district where the dogs entered her house and chewed her body parts.

Updates from Karimnagar Municipal Corporation

In a report by Deccan Chronicle, it was learned that the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation looks forward to implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules in compliance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, to address the menace of stray dogs in their locality. The move is said to be based on a petition filed by an animal activist.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Shocker: Stray Dog Suddenly Attacks 18-Month-Old Child In Karimnagar; Chilling Video...

Telangana Shocker: Stray Dog Suddenly Attacks 18-Month-Old Child In Karimnagar; Chilling Video...

Video: Italian Brand Introduces Dog Perfume, Goes Viral Among Pet Lovers

Video: Italian Brand Introduces Dog Perfume, Goes Viral Among Pet Lovers

VIDEO: 2 Pet Dogs Inside House Have Lucky Escape After Lithium-Ion Battery A Canine Was Chewing Into...

VIDEO: 2 Pet Dogs Inside House Have Lucky Escape After Lithium-Ion Battery A Canine Was Chewing Into...

'Your Mom's Turn To Die': 7-Year-Olds Hilarious Sympathy Card To Teacher Goes Viral!

'Your Mom's Turn To Die': 7-Year-Olds Hilarious Sympathy Card To Teacher Goes Viral!

'Shame On You': X Users Slam TV News Anchor For Insulting Remarks On Vinesh Phogat's Olympics...

'Shame On You': X Users Slam TV News Anchor For Insulting Remarks On Vinesh Phogat's Olympics...