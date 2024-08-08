Telangana Shocker: Stray Dog Suddenly Attacks 18-Month-Old Child In Karimnagar; Chilling Video Surfaces

Stray Dog Attacks 18-Month-Old Child | X/Telugu Scribe

On Wednesday, a child playing on the streets of Karimnagar was suddenly attacked by a stray dog. The boy was identified as 18-month-old Harinandan who as spotted playing there with another child. As they noticed the dog casually walking towards them, the other child walked towards the building, but Harinandan failed to escape within time. The dog was seen casually walking on the road but soon it pounced on the young boy, leaving him severely injured.

The chilling incident was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage suggested the incident to have occurred near the Satavahana University in Karimnagar, Telangana, around 4pm on August 7.

Watch video (Warning: Graphic content)

The video showed a stray dog approaching the two kids slowly as they stood playing outside the complex premises. There were two kids, of which one managed to run away after spotting the dog. The other boy failed to act swiftly and soon the animal attacked him.

Hapless boy cries for help

The dog jumped on the hapless boy and pushed him down to the ground. The boy soon started crying out in pain, which alerted people around to take immediate action and rescue Harinandan from the fierce dog.

Family members rush to rescue child

Reportedly, family members rushed outside to save their child after the dog's attack left him screaming for help. Following the shocking incident, Harinandan was admitted to a hospital in the region for treating his injuries.

Dog attacks in Karimnagar

Meanwhile, it is noted that Karimnagar has witnessed many such dog attack cases in the recent past, leaving people scared over the dog menace in their area. Telugu media reports point out that the locals have addressed the matter of increasing dogs and their cruel behavior to the authorities, seeking necessary measures for safety of residents, especially children.

Earlier, an elderly woman who was in her 70s was brutally attacked and killed by a pack of dogs. The incident surfaced from the Mustabad mandal area of the district where the dogs entered her house and chewed her body parts.

Updates from Karimnagar Municipal Corporation

In a report by Deccan Chronicle, it was learned that the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation looks forward to implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules in compliance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, to address the menace of stray dogs in their locality. The move is said to be based on a petition filed by an animal activist.