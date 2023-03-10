e-Paper Get App
Telangana shocker! Rat climbs up 8-year-old boy's pants at McDonalds, bites him; family files FIR (watch video)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
twitter @@Arv_Ind_Chauhan

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident from SPG hotel located in Telangana's Kompally, an 8-year-old boy, who was enjoying a meal at popular restaurant chain McDonalds got bitten by a rat that ran out of the restaurant's washroom into the sitting area. The boy was accompanied his father and mother when the incident occurred. A video of the incident dated March 8, was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the restaurant.

The father took his son to a nearby hospital in Bowenpally and got him a tetanus shot along with an anti-rabies shot. The man has filed an FIR against the management of the restaurant chain on March 9.

In the video, a rat comes out of the washroom of the restaurant and tries to hide under the table where the man was seated with his son and wife. There was utter chaos as the rat ran up the 8-year-old boy's trouser and bit him near his groin area after which the father immediately pulled his son towards him, held the rat from outside his shots, and managed to take it out. As per the complaint filed by the family, there are two flesh wounds on the boy's left leg. The boy will receive two more anti-rabies shots in a span of few more days.

Watch video here:

Man alleges carelessness

The father has alleged carelessness on part of the restaurant staff who did very little when the incident went down. A probe in the matter is on.

