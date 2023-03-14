Telangana horror! 2 dead 2 injured as bikers collide head-on at full speed; CCTV footage surfaces

Telangana horror! 2 dead 2 injured as bikers collide head on at full speed; CCTV footage captures incident | Twitter video screengrab

In a horrific visual emerging from Telangana's Karimnaga district, a high speed bike crashed int two other bikes in in broad daylight injuring two people and resulting in the death of another two persons. One of the injured persons is critical.

The incident that went down in near Kurikyala in Gangadhara mandal was captured in a CCTV camera. The high-speed bike collided with another bike which was making a U-turn. This bike, which was in full speed, changed its path due to the impact of collision and hit another bike head-on which was coming from the opposite direction. The biker who was making the U-turn gets up and seems fine but the other three people on two other bikes are seen lying unconscious in the middle of the road.

Several passerby's can be seen witnessing all the horror go down. People stand there as the victims lie on the road unconscious.

5 killed in UP

Meanwhile, five people were killed and nine others injured when a speeding car rammed into a parked SUV on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Nasirpur on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said the people in the SUV, who were on their way to Jaipur from Gorakhpur, had got down to relieve themselves when the car rammed into their vehicle around 9.30 am.

The occupants of the car were returning to Delhi after attending a marriage in Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Four passengers of the SUV and one in the other car were killed, while seven others in the SUV and two in the other vehicle were injured and are undergoing treatment, Singh, who visited the spot, said.

The car hit the SUV as its occupants were on their way to board it and ran over four them before overturning, an eyewitness claimed.

(with PTI inputs)

Read Also Maharashtra: Six killed in car accident on Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana