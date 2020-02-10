Perfect Teddy Day gift for your bhakt friend: How you can buy a Narendra Modi soft toy online?

The Valentine's week is here and after Rose Day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day, the world is celebrating Teddy Day. The day is celebrated every year on February 10. It is the day when you gift your girlfriend/ boyfriend with their favourite soft toys.

Picking up your partner's favourite soft toy from the innumerable ones available in the market has to be one of your top priorities on the day, but in case your better half is a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi then we have you covered.

You can present your loved one with a Narendra Modi soft toy which is available on Amazon. It is a replica of PM Modi in an orange kurta. "It's a great product to take to any BJP rally or flaunt in your group and show support to the political party," reads the product details.

The soft toy costs ₹ 1,149 on the shopping website and currently it is available on a discount at ₹ 849.

Not just the soft toy, Amazon has got other Narendra Modi merchandise as well.

If your kid wishes to wear the Prime Minister Narendra Modi dress in his school fancy dress competition, you can simply purchase it on the website. The orange kurta, blue jacket, white paijama and paper mask combo is at a discounted price for ₹ 891.45.

You can gift your lover with a 4 x 2 inch 3D Narender Modi bobblehead to place it on a desk or car dashboard. It costs only ₹ 799.