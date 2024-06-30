Team India's T20 World Cup Victory Celebrated On London-Bound Vistara Flight; Video Goes Viral

Team India's victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 was a historic one, which every Indian rejoiced. On Saturday night, the Rohit Sharma-led national team won against the runner-ups South Africa, who managed to give a tough fight in the breathtaking match. However, as the final result was out and Indians saw the Men In Blue winning the game, screams peaked. In one of the instances, the win was celebrated on a London-bound Vistara flight. See video

#TeamIndia's win of the #T20WorldCup2024 being celebrated 40,000 ft in the air on a @airvistara flight enroute #London !

My friend @i_hardeepsingh (in yellow watching the match on his laptop) just sent me this.

You have got to love In-flight WiFi !#AvGeek #PaxEx pic.twitter.com/ouJWLQX5iM — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) June 29, 2024

Team India's victory celebrated on flight

In a heartwarming moment that surfaced from several feet above the ground, a flight passenger was seen celebrating Team India's victory at the T20 world cup. A video showed a man dressed in yellow excitedly keeping himself glued to the laptop screen to witness the match during his air travel.

The flyer was seen watching the match live on his screen. Soon, after learning that Team India won the prestigious cup, they screamed out with joy and happiness. He was also seen clapping in excitement, while cheering out loud for the winning team and its grand play.

It was also noted that a few others stood next to this passenger to witness the match alongside and know if India made it. A father-daughter duo stood next to the yellow-dressed passenger's seat to take updates from the final IND vs SA match. While the girl didn't seem much interested in the game, the father was totally into it. He also clapped and smiled as India claimed victory at the Barbados stadium.

Friend posts video online

The video from the in-flight moment, showing people enjoying the T20 World Cup final match and clapping at the results was shared by the friend of the seated passenger watching the match on his laptop. He was identified as Hardeep Singh.

Celebration strikes Mumbai Airport

#WATCH | Sweets were distributed to passengers at the Mumbai airport after India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024.



(Video source - MIAL PRO) pic.twitter.com/nGjEfn2NgD — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2024

There were several visuals shared on social media to show how cricket fans celebrated Team India's success at the big match. While streets were filled with dances and firecrackers, the Mumbai Airport was seen distributing sweets to passengers alongside the playing of dhol to mark the victory.