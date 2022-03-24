Tamil Nadu: Students drink beer in school bus, police officials confirm incident

A video showing students, dressed in uniform, consuming beer in a school bus had gone viral on social media, earlier this week. According to reports, police and district officials have looked into the matter.



Initially, it was claimed that the footage had resurfaced on the internet. However, police officials clarified that the incident happened on Tuesday during a travel from Thirukazhukundram to Thachur.

On the way, a group of boys and girls in the bus opened beer bottles and began drinking it. Daily Thanthi quoted the Chengalpattu district educational officer, Rose Nirmala, who confirmed the incident, and said, “Since it happened outside the school, the police are conducting an inquiry about it. After it’s over, we’ll take appropriate action.”

Earlier in 2017, thirst was quenched with sip of alcohol. School teachers of a government school in Karnataka's Tumakuru district allegedly gave liquor to students when they asked for water during a school trip. Reportedly, the students were of Class 8, 9, and 10 and were given alcohol by the school headmaster and two teachers, who were in an inebriated condition. All three accused faculty members have been suspended.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 01:41 PM IST