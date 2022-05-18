Tamil Nadu sees head-on collision of buses, video goes viral

Head on collison visuals from a bus accident at Tamil Nadu is doing rounds on social media. The CCTV footage which was recorded from inside one of the vehicles has gone viral.



The accident took place on Tuesday evening, May 17, when a private bus ferrying 30 passengers from Edappadi severely collided into another private bus which was travelling from Thiruchengode.

The CCTV visuals show how things could get shattered in a fraction of a second leaving the bus completely damaged.

Graphic warning: The visuals show accident and hurt. Watch:

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:40 AM IST