Take a 'musical drive' through the streets of your favourite city with no masks on - Here's how

Remember those good old days when you could just walk around your city and take a peaceful stroll in the evening? Or when you could just visit a beach by yourself or sit in a park on a quiet afternoon? When having people around you or venturing out into the streets was not a health hazard?

While the lockdown is essential to to save us from the killer that is Coronavirus, many of us continue to rue the loss of our daily lives. However, if like us, you are also nostalgic about the good old days, we have something that might just make you feel better.

A web application called 'Musical Drive' now lets you roam on the streets of various cities across the world - all from the comfort of your house. The web app takes you on a drive on the street passing by various landmarks. The cherry on the top is that you can switch the street sound on and also listen to the city's radio in the background.