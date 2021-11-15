e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 10:53 AM IST

#T20WorldCupFinal: Netizens take to Twitter to celebrate Australia's win over New Zealand; call it 'well deserving'

FPJ Web Desk
Australia proved unstoppable on their way to their first T20 World Cup championship and so have netizens; when it comes to flooding Twitter with celebratory posts for the team!

From the toss to the moment Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs, Australia appeared to be in command, and the Kiwis add another runners-up medal to their undesired and growing collection following the 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cups.

"It's always nice to get to the last dance," Kane Williamson said afterward.

While chasing a 173-run goal, Australia outclassed New Zealand by eight wickets with seven balls to spare.

Chasing 173, Australia got off to a poor start as their skipper Aaron Finch (5) was sent back to the pavilion by Trent Boult in the third over of the session. Mitchell Marsh joined Warner in the middle, and the two helped the club to a 43-1 score after the powerplay ended.

Williamson reached his half-century in the 13th over of the innings, smashing two back-to-back sixes against Glenn Maxwell. The Kiwi captain opted to go after Starc, and Williamson scored 22 runs in the 16th over bowled by the left-arm seamer.

The Kiwis added 23 runs in the next two overs, pushing the total above the 170-run threshold.

As Australia takes home the T20 World Cup championship trophy, have a look at how netizens have reacted to the team's incredible win:

