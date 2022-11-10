T20 World Cup 2022: Clip of Muhammad Rizawan's post-match speech goes viral, netizens troll him for his poor English

e-Paper Get App
While accepting the honor of 'man of the match' Muhammad Rizwan's speech is getting highly trolled

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Muhammad Rizwan while giving speech | Twitter
On November 9, Wednesday, Pakistan won the match against New Zealand, and Muhammad Rizwan won the award for 'Man of the match'. Rizwan though has beome centre of trolling because of his poor language skills.

Rizwan delivered his acceptance speech in English but was seen struggling and using incorrect grammatical sentences. In his speech, Rizwan said 'he was thankful for the win and even though they didn't start well at the staring of the match, bud due to the hard work and the wish of allmight we succeeded in today's match.'

The netizens have been trolling the Pakistani cricketer for his language skills. Here's what they have been saying:

