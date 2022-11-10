T20 World Cup 2022: Clip of Muhammad Rizawan's post-match speech goes viral, netizens troll him for his poor English

Muhammad Rizwan while giving speech | Twitter

On November 9, Wednesday, Pakistan won the match against New Zealand, and Muhammad Rizwan won the award for 'Man of the match'. Rizwan though has beome centre of trolling because of his poor language skills.

Rizwan delivered his acceptance speech in English but was seen struggling and using incorrect grammatical sentences. In his speech, Rizwan said 'he was thankful for the win and even though they didn't start well at the staring of the match, bud due to the hard work and the wish of allmight we succeeded in today's match.'

The netizens have been trolling the Pakistani cricketer for his language skills. Here's what they have been saying:

Kisi se nahi hota,

Allah se hota hai.



Grateful for the belief Saqlain bhai and our entire management has put in us. Alhumdulillah, we are one and will give it our all, in sha Allah.



Special thanks to all the fans for their support & love. Please keep us in your dua. 🇵🇰 🤲 pic.twitter.com/Co3bn7nCVB — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) November 9, 2022

Kuch samaj nahi aya ...🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦🤦..bhari english .. pic.twitter.com/xrj2p6zKkd — pm (@pmindia001) November 10, 2022

Heard Mohammad Rizwan’s speech? Forget the English or whatever the hell that was, it seemed more like a conversion speech than a victory speech. Well, at least we know what he’s gonna do after retirement. — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) November 9, 2022

Rather than wasting time in religious preaching you should learn English. Heard your interview which was very poor — Asad malik 🇵🇰 (@Prashan87368118) November 9, 2022

Itni english, interview m kaha thi — Gaurav Rajora (@GauravRajoradp2) November 10, 2022

They can win world cup but they can't learn english anyway @iMRizwanPak ... Kya english bolta he bhai — ashwin (@TheguyNext_Door) November 9, 2022

Kya english hai 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — pm (@pmindia001) November 10, 2022