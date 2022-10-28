T20 WC 2022: Cheers! Zimbabwe cricketers celebrate victory over Pakistan with Indian beer; check viral photo

In pics: Ryan Burl and Brad Evans flaunting Indian Beer Brand Bira | Twitter @Ryan Burl/ Bira on Youtube

It's celebration time for Zimbabwe after winning the cricket match as well as fulfilling the revenge over an episode from 2016. From a glimpse into the after-party of the winning team, cricketers Ryan Burl and Brad Evans were seen posing with an Indian beer brand in their hands after the emphatic victory against Pakistan.

Photos of cricketers from the winning team flaunting Indian Beer Brand Bira after defeating Pakistan at the T20 match has gone viral on social media. Check photo:

After the 'Fake Mr. Bean' angle to the T20 game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, the match probably attracted more eyeballs. If you watched the match last evening, you might have seen Pakistani bowlers unleash the batting lineup of Zimbabwe and try their best to restrict the opponent's win. Despite the case, Zimbabwe defeated Babar Azam's team with final score of 130/8.