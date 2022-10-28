e-Paper Get App
HomeViralT20 WC 2022: Cheers! Zimbabwe cricketers celebrate victory over Pakistan with Indian beer; check viral photo

T20 WC 2022: Cheers! Zimbabwe cricketers celebrate victory over Pakistan with Indian beer; check viral photo

Photos of cricketers from the winning team flaunting Indian Beer Brand Bira after defeating Pakistan at the T20 match has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
In pics: Ryan Burl and Brad Evans flaunting Indian Beer Brand Bira | Twitter @Ryan Burl/ Bira on Youtube
Follow us on

It's celebration time for Zimbabwe after winning the cricket match as well as fulfilling the revenge over an episode from 2016. From a glimpse into the after-party of the winning team, cricketers Ryan Burl and Brad Evans were seen posing with an Indian beer brand in their hands after the emphatic victory against Pakistan.

Photos of cricketers from the winning team flaunting Indian Beer Brand Bira after defeating Pakistan at the T20 match has gone viral on social media. Check photo:

After the 'Fake Mr. Bean' angle to the T20 game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, the match probably attracted more eyeballs. If you watched the match last evening, you might have seen Pakistani bowlers unleash the batting lineup of Zimbabwe and try their best to restrict the opponent's win. Despite the case, Zimbabwe defeated Babar Azam's team with final score of 130/8.

Read Also
PAK vs ZIM: Why is 'Mr. Bean' trending during T20 World Cup 2022?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

T20 WC 2022: Cheers! Zimbabwe cricketers celebrate victory over Pakistan with Indian beer; check...

T20 WC 2022: Cheers! Zimbabwe cricketers celebrate victory over Pakistan with Indian beer; check...

Watch: Couple films a Bollywood-inspired action scene during pre-wedding shoot; dramatic video goes...

Watch: Couple films a Bollywood-inspired action scene during pre-wedding shoot; dramatic video goes...

Take inspiration from this homeless man who built wooden house on wheels in LA

Take inspiration from this homeless man who built wooden house on wheels in LA

Kidnap Rishi Sunak and make Ashish Nehra as UK PM; Harsh Goenka shares an advise to bring Kohinoor...

Kidnap Rishi Sunak and make Ashish Nehra as UK PM; Harsh Goenka shares an advise to bring Kohinoor...

Out on parole, rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's new Diwali song clocks 10 mn views ; 'is rape...

Out on parole, rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's new Diwali song clocks 10 mn views ; 'is rape...