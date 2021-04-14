Swiggy's cheeky dig at cricketer Rohit Sharma fails to amuse; #BoycottSwiggy trends on Twitter

It is a truth (almost) universally acknowledged that Twitter users have an immense fondness for bans and boycotts. And on Tuesday, it was Swiggy's turn. A jibe at Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma backfired, prompting the food delivery platform to issue an apology even as social media users bayed for blood.

As the Mumbai Indians played against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday evening, Swiggy decided to up their promotional game, retweeting a photoshopped post by a Twitter user. The image showed the right-handed batsman reaching out on tiptoes to grab what appears to be a vada pav from a stall next to him. ""Haters will say it's photoshopped," the company's Twitter handle captioned.

The visual is not new. Over the years, Sharma has found himself edited into various situations and locations, reaching out to grab the popular Maharashtrian dish. And whether they approved of the food or not, social media users were quick to defend the IPL captain.

Finding themselves on the backfoot, Swiggy soon deleted the post and tendered an apology. "A special message to the Hitman’s fans: We reposted a fan’s tweet in good humour. While the image was not created by us, we do admit it could’ve been worded better. It was not meant to offend anyone in the least. Needless to say, we’re always with the Paltan," the company assured.