Swiggy tweets about momo lovers

Swiggy India took to Twitter and called Momo lovers 'Momo Sapiens'.

Swiggy wrote, "People who like momos are momo sapiens."

Netizens bought out their creativity and flooded the microblogging site Twitter with their hilarious responses. To continue the thread netizens made similar sentences and Swiggy also replied to some of them.

One of the users wrote, "Yeh Mo Mo ke dhaage, meri ungliyon se ja uljhe..."

Another user trolled Swiggy's social media person by writing, "People who post chomu tweets are chomu sapiens. Hint - social media guy / gal at swiggy."

Here's how netizens reacted:

People who like me are meme sapiens — Priyal (@PooBaniPrii) May 23, 2022

People who like water are Aquaman 🤡 — Arpit Soni (@awwarpit) May 23, 2022

people who like Ghar ka khana are sehat saviours — Dr. Swati TriDave | Dr. DiET (@VediSwati) May 23, 2022

People who order from Swiggy are swigetarians — Sanzzz (@_thatmemergirl) May 23, 2022

People who like paav are Pari — Aman Singh Fcw (@amansinghfcw) May 23, 2022

people who like french fries are aaluminatis — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) May 23, 2022

people who like poha are poharfectionists — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) May 23, 2022

People who deliver food late are swiggy delivery boys — ︎ ︎ Priyanshu Sinha (@priyanshu11_) May 23, 2022

H2Omans — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) May 23, 2022

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 05:24 PM IST