Swiggy tweets about momo lovers

Netizens flood Twitter with their creative and witty responses

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

Swiggy India took to Twitter and called Momo lovers 'Momo Sapiens'.

Swiggy wrote, "People who like momos are momo sapiens."

Netizens bought out their creativity and flooded the microblogging site Twitter with their hilarious responses. To continue the thread netizens made similar sentences and Swiggy also replied to some of them.

One of the users wrote, "Yeh Mo Mo ke dhaage, meri ungliyon se ja uljhe..."

Another user trolled Swiggy's social media person by writing, "People who post chomu tweets are chomu sapiens. Hint - social media guy / gal at swiggy."

Here's how netizens reacted:

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 05:24 PM IST