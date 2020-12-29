'Sweet revenge after humiliating defeat': Rahane's men win plaudits after 8-wicket victory against Australia at MCG

Twitterati hailed India led by captain Ajinkya Rahane after they defeated Australia by eight wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The four-Test series is now level at 1-1. Australia had won the first Test in Adelaide, also by eight wickets.

Set a target of 70 after Australia were dismissed for 200 in their second innings on Tuesday, the Indians got to the target for the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal (5) and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (3).