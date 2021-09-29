SurgicalStrikeDay 2021: Twitterati mark 5th anniversary of attack with tribute to country's brave soldiers

On September 29, 2016, India had launched a surgical strike across the Line of Control, hitting seven terror launch pads and inflicting "substantial causalities" on terrorists attempting to enter from Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. Now, exactly five years later, countless individuals have taken to various social media platforms to pay tribute to the Indian Army.

The strike came mere weeks after the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed launched an attack on an Indian Army camp in the Uri area of Jammu and Kashmir. At the time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised at the time that the attackers would not go "unpunished" and that the sacrifice of 18 jawans would not be in vain.

Pakistan however had denied India's claim, saying that Indian troops did not cross the Line of Control and instead engaged in a border clash with Pakistani troops, killing two Pakistani soldiers and wounding nine others. The neighbouring country also denied India's claims of additional casualties. According to Pakistani authorities, at least eight Indian soldiers were killed in the exchange, with one captured. India stated that one of its soldiers was detained by Pakistan, but denied that this was related to the incident or that any of its soldiers had been killed.

On Wednesday, as the nation remembers the sacrifice of the brave souls, netizens have taken to Twitter to pay their tribute who fought till their last breath.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:58 AM IST